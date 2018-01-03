UPPZ to donate learning materials to affected traders’ children

The United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) says in as much as it supports measures taken by the Government to remove street vendors in Lusaka in a bid to control the outbreak of Cholera, it has left a lot of traders hopeless.

UPPZ President Charles Chanda says the government should have found a trading place for all the street vendors who have been removed from their trading places.

He says all of the traders survive from that kind of business and removing them is like leaving them homeless.

He says it is for this reason that his party will support all the affected traders’ children who are in Grades 8 to 12 with books, pencils, rulers and other education materials.

Mr. Chanda says this is the only help the party can offer at the moment because the government did not think of the impact this will have on the traders.