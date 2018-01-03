Outbreak of Cholera worries ZIP

The Zambia Institute of Planners (ZIP) has expressed sadness by the outbreak of cholera in Lusaka City, a situation that has claimed 48 lives already and caused disruption to the residents’ way of life.

The Institute has also commended decisive steps taken by President Edgar Lungu to fight cholera in Lusaka.

ZIP President Cooper Chibomba says there is need to undertake small but important adjustments in the planning systems which are going to have a profound impact in preventing the spread of diseases.

He says the institute as professional planners; is calling on the Minister of Local Government to develop long term intervention strategies such as upgrading of the informal settlements.

Mr. Chibomba says this will allow for the transformation of the urban areas into productive, clean and livable places.

He is also appealing to the Ministry of Local Government to expedite the preparation of the urbanisation policy so that clear standards for the urban areas can provide the much needed guidance to the local authorities on dealing with issues of land use planning and public health.

Mr. Chibomba is furthermore appealing to Lusaka City Council to immediately develop a comprehensive upgrading plan to transform Lusaka into a planned city.

Meanwhile, Citizens Environmental and Social Concern (CESCO) is concerned that it has to take the outbreak of Cholera to consider cleaning Lusaka City.

CESCO Executive Director Conwell Hakapya says it is embarrassing that there is Cholera in the capital city saying the Council should up its game.