Kalaba was dropped from Luapula PF position due to truancy – Musunga

Luapula Province PF Secretary Francis Musunga says Harry Kalaba was dropped as Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary in October last year because he showed no respect for the party.

Mr. Musunga said Mr. Kalaba who yesterday quit as Foreign Affairs Minister did not have regard for the PF leadership in the Province.

He said the Provincial Executive Committee resolved to remove Mr. Kalaba from his position after he was found guilty of perpetual absenteeism from party work and insubordination.

“Honorable Kalaba doesn’t believe in the PF, he has always avoided working with us. He was our IPS [Information and Publicity Secretary] but we removed him because he never attended any single party meeting. He opted to ignore the party despite him having a position in the PEC [Provincial Executive Committee], he contributed nothing” said Mr. Musunga.

Mr. Musunga said Mr. Kalaba’s exit would not be treated as a blow because he added no value to the party.

He reiterated the party’s resolve to back President Edgar Lungu’s candidature in 2021.

He said the PF in the Province was more you united under the Chairmanship of Nickson Chilangwa.