Govt bans taking of food to inmates in Cholera hit areas

Government has banned taking of food to inmates in correctional facilities with immediate effect in Cholera affected areas.

Government has also prohibited external movements of inmates, transferring of inmates from one facility to another until further notice.

Acting Chief Government Spokesperson, who is also Home Affairs Minister, Steven Kampyongo has prohibited external movement in correctional facilities in Cholera hit areas.

Mr. Kampyongo says government has also limited the number of people frequenting the correctional facilities in bid to ensure that cholera is contained.

He says there are no cases recorded so far in correctional facilities but that it is important that inmates too are protected.

He has told a media briefing that all correctional facility officers should maintain high levels of cleanliness to prevent the spread of Cholera.

Mr. Kampyongo expects the general public to heed to these measures as the government continues to control the outbreak of the pandemic.