Eminem, The Weeknd, Beyonce Confirmed For Coachella

AllHipHop News Eminem, Beyonce, and The Weeknd have been confirmed as headliners this year’s Coachella festival.
The Weeknd will hit the stage Friday evening, and Eminem is slated to close out the event on Sunday.
Beyonce was originally due to headline the event back in April of 2017, but was forced to pull out as she was expecting twins.
Other artists confirmed for the two-weekend event include Migos, French Montana, Cardi B, SZA, Belly, Tyler the Creator, Dej Loaf, Belly, Flatbush Zombies and more.
The news marks the first time Eminem and The Weeknd have headlined Coachella shows, although Eminem appeared on stage with Dr. Dre in 2012, while The Weeknd is a regular Coachella performer and appeared as a surprise guest last year.
But this is the first time he has his own headlining set.
Weekend one of The 2018 Coachella begins on April 13. Weekend two of the festival starts on April 22 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Take a look at the full lineup below.