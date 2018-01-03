Corruption in Govt irks UNZALARU

The University of Zambia Lecturers’ and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) is appalled with the reports of corruption in Government.

UNZALARU General Secretary Dr. Kelvin Mambwe tells QTV News in a statement that the union is dismayed by the media reports indicating Government’s irresponsible use of public funds, especially at a time when the same Government, is asking citizens to understand the economic difficulties in which they find themselves.

Dr. Mambwe says the concern of the union is a culmination of a number of scandals that have hit the country in the year 2017.

He says the union is disappointed with the purchase of 50 ambulances at the cost of US$288,000 per vehicle translating into $14.4 million, the purchase of 42 fire trucks at a total cost of $42 million, the launch of the road construction of the $1.2 billion Dual carriageway, among other scandals.

He finds this kind of expenditure reckless and difficult to justify by any well-meaning Zambian.

He states that these expenditures have all come in a year that can be considered as one of the most difficult years by Zambians owing to the unjustifiable increase in taxes, a sharp increase in the cost of commodity prices, deteriorating health facilities, poor education infrastructure and a shortage of teachers, lecturers and educational materials in Universities, Colleges and Schools.

Dr. Mambwe says it is unbelievable that a government that preaches accountability and transparency in the utilization of public funds can allow such huge expenditures such as expenditure on ambulances, fire tenders, and a road network at the cost of equipping and modernizing the education and health facilities in Zambia.

The UNZALARU General Secretary furthermore finds this kind of utilization of public funds scandalous regardless of the reasons advanced.

Dr. Mambwe has since appealed to the Anti-Corruption Commission to urgently probe these expenditures forthwith and inform the nation why these were allowed.