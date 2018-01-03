State House confirms receiving Kalaba’s resignation letter

State House has confirmed that it has received the resignation letter for Harry Kalaba as Foreign Affairs Minister.

State House Spokesperson Amos Chanda tells QTV News in a statement that the Registry Office has notified State House that the letter was delivered at 19:48hrs on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018.

Last evening Mr. Kalaba posted on his official Facebook page that he has resigned from his cabinet position.

Mr. Kalaba says he cannot continue in government and watch those who are expected to end corruption, in the forefront of looting public resources.

Mr. Kalaba says his conscious cannot allow him to continue serving as Foreign Affairs Minister in the PF government.

He has also confirmed today to the media that he is sorry that State House did not receive the letter on time.

He says he will back the president and will remain indebted to the Head of State.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister says he has no intensions of relinquishing his position as Bahati Member of Parliament.