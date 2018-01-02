Snoop Dogg Launching ‘Munchie Meals’ With Jack In The Box

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Snoop Dogg has teamed up with bosses at U.S. fast food restaurant Jack in the Box to create a custom meal combination.
The Merry Munchie Meals will be launched in California in January, at the same time recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state.
The combos will include three chicken strips, two tacos, five churros, French fries, onion rings, and a small drink for $4.20.
The box for the meals will feature the marijuana leaf logo from Snoop’s cannabis brand Merry Jane, but will only be available for the first week of January in the avid marijuana smoker’s hometown of Long Beach.
They will consider expanding the promo if the meals sell well.
“We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or why they’re craving it,” Iwona Alter, Jack in the Box’s chief marketing officer, tells Bloomberg.