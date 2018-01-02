Schools in Cholera affected areas to remain closed

The ministry of health says schools in cholera affected areas will remain closed until the ministry advises if it is safe for them to allow pupils in schools following the surge of cholera cases that have now reached 1,901.

And the cholera deaths in Lusaka have increased from 41 to 48.

Meanwhile government through the treasury has released K64 million towards the curbing of the cholera outbreak.

Speaking during the national epidemic preparedness prevention control and management committee meeting in Lusaka, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the ministry will sample all water in the schools in the affected cholera areas to determine if it is safe for the pupils to consume.

Dr Chilufya says the ministry will also thoroughly inspect sanitary conditions in schools in the affected areas so as to determine if they can open or not.

And Dr Chilufya says concerted efforts from all government departments are being put in avert the situation including the release of funds and resources that will be used to provide clean and safe drinking water and address poor sanitary conditions in trading places and the communities.

Meanwhile Local Government Minster Vincent Mwale has stressed the need for more funds and resources to be directed towards the curbing of the outbreak of cholera, stating that this outbreak was a time bomb that was foreseen.

And speaking during the same meeting, the United Nations through the world health organization and the United States pledged their full support in combating the outbreak.