DJ Khaled Teams With Weight Watchers To Shed Pounds

(AllHipHop News) DJ Khaled is out to get healthy in the new year for his wife and his son Asahd.
The mogul is the newest celebrity ambassador for Weight Watchers.
As part of the new deal, DJ Khaled will be showcasing his weight loss Journey on his social media profiles throughout 2018.
Khaled will be promoting for companies “WW Freestyle” program
“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” DJ Khaled told AllHipHop.com in a statement.
“To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life,” DJ Khaled continued. “The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.”
DJ Khaled has been paired with a Weight Watchers coach and he is using the Weight Watchers mobile app to follow WW Freestyle program.
Fans can check in on Khaled’s progress on Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.