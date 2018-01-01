Tayali squeezes Govt over Mukula

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has demanded for further explanations from the government with regards the exportation of Mukula tree to China saying the statement by the Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Sturdy Mwale is not satisfying.

Mr. Tayali says there are a number of an unanswered questions to satisfy a reasonable mind that, the Mukula Logs which were intercepted by PF youths on Friday night were being legally exported to China by ZAFFICO.

Mr. Tayali says the issue of ZAFFICO being mandated by government to export the illegally harvested and confiscated Mukula Logs on its behalf, is too simplistic to be accepted.

He says even though he has not been in government, he is aware that there is a procedure on how illegal material is handled, according to the laws of the land, otherwise it is an abuse.

Mr. Tayali says unless some questions are answered, as it is for now, it is highly likely that the Mukula logs belong to some senior government officials.