Two crocs spotted in Garden sewer ponds

Residents of Garden Compound in Lusaka are living in shock and fear after two crocodiles were spotted in the Sewer Pond belonging to the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company.

The QTV News crew that rushed to the scene was told that the reptiles were spotted in the sewer pond on three occasions.

They have said even the National Parks and Wildlife previously known as ZAWA officers went and sacked the water from the sewer pond but that the two crocodiles have not been found.

They suspect the two crocodiles are owned by human beings wondering how the two creatures can survive in a sewer pond.

Others have disclosed that some weeks ago a witchdoctor jumped into the same sewer pond when he was being pursued by police officers after he allegedly swindled someone of K28, 000.