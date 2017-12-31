President Lungu to use “draconian measures” to bring sanity in Lusaka

President Edgar Lungu has pledged to use what he called “draconian measures” to bring sanity and order in Lusaka.

The Head of State said this when he toured Lusaka City Market as the defense forces continue to clean the trading places.

President Lungu says the Lusaka City Council has gone to sleep to allow people trade in such dirty places which he says is the main source of the foods that people eat in Lusaka.

He says some of the measures that his government will take include removing some people from their trading places and remove unplanned structures without compensation.

President Lungu says Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba has been a mayor for Lusaka for over a year and that he should have avoided such happenings in safeguarding the health of traders.

He says his heart is breeding after seeing the poor sanitation conditions at the largest market in Lusaka.

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces has since directed the defense forces to ensure that all unplanned structures in the town are demolished.

The President was accompanied by Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Lloyd Kaziya, Minister in the office of the Vice President Silvia Chalikosa and Minister of Local Government and Housing Vincent Mwale.