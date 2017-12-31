Munyaule Market to be demolished

Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale has ordered the demolition of the Munyaule Market near Lusaka City Market.

The Local Government Minister has since tasked the defense forces to ensure that the market is demolished.

Mr. Mwale says he is aware that traders at this market will be affected but that the government will find an alternative trading place for them.

Mr. Mwale says what is obtaining at the market is disasters.

He says he will sit down with the owners of the market to inform them on the development saying there are no negotiations over this matter.