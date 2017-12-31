LGAZ praises President Lungu

The Local Government Association of Zambia (LGAZ) has welcomed the timely and necessary interventions by President Edgar Lungu to involve the military in preventing further spread of Cholera.

LGAZ President Kang’ombe Christopher tells QFM News that the steps are necessary to save lives in the capital city.

Mr. Kang’ombe, who is also Kitwe Mayor, says the association is also appealing to the street vendors and marketeers in Lusaka to offer maximum support as the military joins the City Council in cleaning public places and stops trading in dirty areas.

He says in order to fight Cholera; the levels of sanitation must be enhanced by all stakeholders in both trading places like markets and in unplanned settlements across the country.

Mr. Kang’ombe has since called on all 109 member councils to help in clearing of historical waste in most unplanned settlements.

Meanwhile, Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says President Lungu’s swift intervention to engage the military in the fight against the spread of cholera, which has claimed many lives, is highly commendable.