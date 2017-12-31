Defense Forces deployed in Lusaka

The three wings of the Defense Forces have been deployed in different parts of Lusaka to contain the spread of Cholera by cleaning the city.

President Edgar Lungu on Friday directed to the defense forces to join the Ministry of Health and Lusaka City Council to fight the outbreak of Cholera.

The defense forces are believed to have been deployed into town in the early hours of today.

The QTV News crew that toured Central Business District found the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force (ZAF), Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Police Service cleaning the town.

The forces, with the help of LCC, have unblocked drainages in town including City Market.

The road leading to City Market has been sealed off by officers as they have embarked on a massive cleaning exercise.

The QTV News crew was also encouraged to take part in the cleaning exercise.

The officers are also confiscating ready to eat food stuffs.

Government declared an outbreak of cholera in Lusaka district on 6th October, 2017 after confirming two cases that were presented to Chipata First Level Hospital, in Lusaka.

The outbreak has so far affected over 80 residential areas of Lusaka district with most cases from coming Chipata, Garden, Kanyama, Chawama, Matero, Kabanana, Garden house, Mazyopa, Chazanga, Misisi, Bauleni, Mandevu, N’gombe, Mtendere and John Laing.

Despite the commendable efforts and interventions instituted by multisectoral teams at all levels, the outbreak has continued with 1,550 cases recorded cumulatively with 168 undergoing treatment as at 06:00AM on 29th December 2017.

Lusaka has been recording an average of 60 new cases every day.

A total of 41 people have died of the disease since its outbreak.