Declare cholera outbreak a ‘national emergency’ – UPND

The opposition UPND has called on government to declare this cholera outbreak a national emergency especially that the military have been called in to assist.

The opposition political party has also called on all citizens to fully cooperate with health authorities in their efforts to control this cholera outbreak.

UPND Chairman for Health Dr. Christopher Kalila says the government should tell the citizens which other parts of the country are affected.

Dr. Kalila is calling on government to immediately implement the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for the control of cholera epidemics.

He is also urging the timely and adequate release financial resources for this cause.

He states that the Public Health Act is outdated and should be amended to conform to current public health concerns.

He has told QTV News in a statement that the UPND has noted the measures and interventions being implemented by the Government including the spot visit to Garden Compound by President Edgar Lungu and his statement to upgrade townships in Lusaka.

Dr. Kalila, who is also Lukulu East UPND Member of Parliament, hopes that this pronouncement will be backed by action by the relevant ministries in the shortest period of time.