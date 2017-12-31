193 Zambians visited India for medical tourism in 2017

At least one hundred and ninety three Zambians visited India for medical services with about 7 deaths being recorded this year.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga says the majority were ordinary citizens who were self sponsored.

She says the Government sponsored patients were referred mainly to Apollo Hospital New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai with whom the Government of Zambia entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga says others were sent to Yashoda hospitals in Hyderabad after Government recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Yashoda Group of hospitals in Hyderabad.

She says among the common problems were; heart, renal, sickle cell anemia, tumor and cancer conditions.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga has however disclosed that the Mission recorded a total of seven (7) deaths adding that it facilitated the repatriation of the remains of the deceased through authentication of necessary documents as required by the laws of India.

She says the Mission is happy to note that two MOUs were signed between the Zambian Government and two Indian multi specialty hospitals this year which are, Yashoda and Apollo.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga says the mission is further in talks with Cytecare Cancer Hospital that has offered to retrain Zambian cancer oncologists at no cost to the Zambian Government.

This was contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi India, Bangwe Naviley.