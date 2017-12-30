MNT rebukes PF Govt

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has admonished the PF Government for its failure to contain Cholera that broke out three months ago.

MNT Leader Daniel Shimunza says it is unfortunate that the government has lamentably failed to control the outbreak resulting in the death of about 41 people.

Mr. Shimunza contends that the PF government is failing the Zambian people in so far as prioritization to improving the quality of life is concerned.

He tells QTV News that government is pushing a third world Agenda of infrastructure and roads when people as a human resource are not prioritized.