Kasama, Chinsali connected to DTT signal

Top Star Public Relations Manager Mwazi Chanda says Kasama and Chinsali have been connected to the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal.

Mrs. Chanda says the company is excited by the development which has seen more districts incorporated in readiness for access to digital TV.

She says the digital migration project is progressing well with 15 districts already receiving the signal.

She says Zambia has progressed towards meeting the digital migration and expressed optimism that the whole country would be connected to the digital migration.

Mrs. Chanda says Zambia is benefiting from modern technology that would ensure many communities receive TV signal at an affordable cost.