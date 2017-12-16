LCC engages contractor to expand drainage system at Kulima Tower Bus Station

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has engaged Lisemuk Enterprises Limited to expand the drainage system at Kulima Tower Bus Station.

The works involve replacing of the existing 150mm underground drainage pipes with new 600mm pipes which are expected to take in more water than the existing ones.

LCC Acting Public Relations Manager George Sichimba tells QFM News that the move is aimed at reducing the flash flooding currently being experienced at the station.

Mr. Sichimba says according to the contract documents, the works are expected to last for four days.

He states that the contractor took possession of the site and commenced works yesterday, Friday, 15th December, 2017.

He says excavation works have already been done and the contractor will today start laying new pipes and reinstating of the excavated portions.

Mr. Sichimba says the National Roads Fund Agency (NRFA) will fund the project with LCC being the implementing agency.