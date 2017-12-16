Kamba warns Kambwili

PF Youths in Lusaka Province has called on newly formed National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop insulting President Edgar Lungu.

PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Kennedy Kamba has told Journalists in Lusaka that NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has continued insulting President Lungu saying this is provocative.

Mr. Kamba has also distanced PF cadres from the attacks on NDC officials at 5fm radio this week saying the PF youths were at the secretariat receiving Miles Sampa as he rejoined the ruling party.

He says politics of insults, violence or indeed demeaning the president will not win the NDC elections in 2021.

Mr. Kamba says the kind of politics adopted by the NDC cannot gain them political mileage as Zambians are way above such kind of politics.