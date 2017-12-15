ZPPA, DEC sign MoU

The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) which will help tackle existing challenges posed by money laundering airing from various forms of corruption in the private sector.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lusaka, ZPPA Director General Danies Chisenda said the joint effort by the two institutions will contribute to government’s effort in improving management of public resources so that the developmental goals are achieved and service delivery is improved.

Mr. Chisenda explains that the two institutions have agreed to cooperate in carrying out investigations on terms contained in the MOU which include undertaking joint investigations in the area of public procurement and developing best practices and systems to avoid fraud in public procurement.

He has since stated that the authority and the commission will equally develop and carry out joint sensitization programs in matters of public procurement and money laundering.

And DEC Commissioner Alita Mbahwe says the MOU is a warning to would be offenders that the two institutions will not relent to follow up on any malpractice in the public procurement cycle.

She states that the onus of preserving and protecting government resources is on every patriotic citizen in the country and therefore the MOU will make joint efforts to achieve the common objective of protecting public resources a reality.