ZAMRA refutes media reports of ‘fake drugs’

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has refuted media reports suggesting that there are fake medicines in the country.

In the Times of Zambia on Friday 8th December, 2017 there was a story with the title “Zambia on Fake Drugs List”.

The story was said to be quoting the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Surveillance and Monitoring System (GSMS) for substandard and falsified medical products.

ZAMRA Director General Bernice Mwale has told Journalists in Lusaka that the Author of the story in the Times of Zambia Newspaper misquoted and misrepresented the contents of the WHO report thereby unnecessarily alarming the nation.

Ms Mwale says there is nowhere in the report that Zambia is mentioned as country where fake medicines have been found.

She says the public may wish to note that Zambia is a member of the WHO Global Surveillance and Monitoring System which is a platform for countries to report substandard and falsified medicines that they detect with their local surveillance systems.

Ms Mwale says member Countries including Zambia are expected to report these substandard and falsified medicines if found on their markets adding that this does not mean that countries are buying fake medicines.