UNIP castigates PF Govt

The opposition United National Independence Party (UNIP) notes that under the PF Administration, there has been an increase in cases of infringement of political and human rights.

UNIP Deputy Secretary General Reverend Alfred Banda has told QTV News that it is very difficult for political parties to meet with their members.

Reverend Banda notes with sadness that the ruling party on the other hand is free to mobilize the party without even notifying the police.

He says this is the unfair way of doing politics as it disadvantages other political players.