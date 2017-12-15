Mumbi Phiri calls on opposition not to frustrate govt

Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has called on the opposition political parties not to frustrate the PF Government as it delivers on its campaign promises.

The Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General said this in Lusaka during the launch of the campaign tracker project done by Action Aid Zambia in partnership with Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA).

Mrs. Phiri says the ruling party stands ready to be held accountable over its campaign promises as enshrined in the 2016 – 2021 PF Manifesto.

She says as the PF Government tries to fulfill campaign promises, it is important that political parties do not frustrate the efforts by the government in delivering the much needed development.

Mrs. Phiri says in as much as there are challenges in fulfilling these promises, the PF administration is committed to ensuring that it delivers most of the promises it promised the people of Zambia during the 2016 campaign period.

And in her welcoming remarks, ActionAid Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba says her organization believes that citizens enter into social contract of delegating duties and authority to elected officials by way of casting a vote and as such there is need for the duty bearer particularly politicians to regularly and constantly be appraised by the citizens on the promises that they make during the campaign period.