MFEZ attracts over 34 investors

Vice President Inonge Wina has disclosed that the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone has so far attracted over 34 investors with an investment threshold of 1.3 billion USD.

Ms. Wina says the economic zone has created over 2, 000 direct jobs, with more indirect jobs to be created through backward and forward linkages in value chains.

And Ms. Wina has stated that in order to enhance industrialization through value addition , the ministry of commerce trade and industry is aggressively pursuing the value chain programs aimed at encouraging Zambians to be involved in production processing and marketing of various finished products under the citizens economic empowerment commission (CEEC).

The vice president has since called upon the private sector players to supplement government’s efforts in agricultural development.

She was speaking when she commissioned the Zambian fertilizers limited blending plant worth 5 million USD at the Lusaka south multi facility economic zone.

The establishment of the plant has resulted in the creation of 123 permanent jobs and over 400 indirect jobs through agro dealers across the country.

Its capacity is estimated at 280 metric tons of finished products per 8 hour shift.

Speaking earlier, Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says he will always welcome suck kind of investment in the country.

He however hopes that this investment will increase fertilizer production in the country

And Export Trading Group (ETG) executive chairperson Mahesh Patel says the plant manufacture agriculture consisting of lime and organic manure, which is suitable for different soils

He says the company will endeavor to compete favorably on the country’s agro value chain while providing employment for locals and small holder farmers.