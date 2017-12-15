Farmers are receiving e-voucher cards – Shawa

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa says farmers in some parts of the country have begun receiving the E-voucher cards under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

When reached for a comment on delays to activate the E-voucher, Mr. Shawa said the ministry has started distributing e-voucher cards to farmers who have not yet received.

Mr. Shawa who declined to give further details says agriculture minister Dora Siliya will give a detailed update to the nation.

Farmers in some parts of the country have complained over delays by government to load the e-voucher cards with credit.