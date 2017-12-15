29 new cholera cases recorded

A total of 29 new cholera cases have been recorded as of 18 hours of 14th December 2017 bringing the cumulative cases to 720 since the outbreak in October this year.

The deaths recorded so far since the outbreak is 20.

Ministry of Health Head Communications & External Relations Stanslous Ngosa in a statement issued to QTV News says of the new cases, 14 were from Chipata, 12 Kanyama, one Matero and two Chawama.

Mr. Ngosa says there are 57 cases under treatment: 20 at Matero, 18 Kanyama, 14 Chipata, four Chawama and one at Bauleni.

He says the cumulative number of cases for Lusaka district is 760 with 20 cumulative deaths recorded.

Mr. Ngosa says the Ministry has heightened provision of chlorine, health promotion and working with stakeholders in improving access to clean and safe drinking water.

He says burying of shallow wells and decontaminating pit latrines has continued.

Mr. Ngosa says the ministry is also sensitizing communities on the prevention of the disease using various media platforms and door to door campaigns.