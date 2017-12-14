Miles Sampa rejoins PF

Former Commerce, Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Miles Sampa has rejoined the ruling Patriotic Front with a pledge to support President Edgar Lungu.

The Former Democratic Front (DF) Leader has advised those leaving the ruling party out of frustration to realize that there are worse frustrations outside the ruling party.

Mr. Sampa is also advising party members that patience and discipline are cardinal at all times in politics and never to do things out of frustration.

He says those leaving PF should learn from his experience.

Speaking when he rejoined the PF in Lusaka, the former Matero Member of Parliament says his time in isolation taught him to be loyal to the President.

Mr. Sampa has since endorsed President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 elections saying there is an unwritten rule in PF that the incumbent can never be challenged.

Mr. Sampa resigned from his position as Commerce deputy minister in October 2015 and from the ruling party in January, 2016 saying the current PF’s conduct reminded him of the MMD of 2011 that instilled fear in the general public.

Speaking at the same event, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, who received Mr. Sampa, says he is happy that Mr. Sampa has returned back to the party.

Mr. Mwila says President Lungu has urged him to ensure that he recruits more members into the party including those who left the ruling party.