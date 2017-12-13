President Lungu told not to ignore calls to change his cabinet

President Edgar Lungu has been advised against ignoring calls for him to make changes to his cabinet.

Peoples Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda tells QTV News that some of the Ministers have lamentably failed to perform in their respective ministries, hence the need to make changes.

He points out that the two ministers in charge of Higher Education and Agriculture have failed to perform accordingly.

Mr. Banda says the two ministries are key to social and economic growth and leaving them to allegedly inept people will do a lot of harm to the nation.

He claims the agriculture sector is slowly collapsing.

Mr. Banda adds that President Lungu must also realize that students’ protests have increased under Professor Nkandu Luo as Higher Education Minister.

He further states that Ms Siliya must be taken to another ministry because she has also failed to address challenges related to the e-voucher system which has affected several farmers.