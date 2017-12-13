President Lungu criticized for his rhetoric in fighting graft

A civic leader has criticized President Edgar Lungu for his rhetoric in fighting corruption in the country.

McDonald Chipenzi says President Lungu has continued paying lip service to the fight against corruption and has done nothing to punish those engaging in acts of corruption in his administration.

He says the President should be seen to be taking action in dealing with corruption.

Mr. Chipenzi has told Q-news that if President Lungu is serious about curbing corruption, he should have first investigated all corruption allegations leveled against some of his ministers.