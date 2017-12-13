Debt rising will affect economic performance next year- CTPD

The Center for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says the country’s rising debt could affect economic performance next year.

CTPD head of programs and research Brian Mwiinga says while government should be commended for the policies it has well implemented in 2017, people should not be afraid to point out where it has not performed well.

Mr Mwiinga says government should next year come up with means to reduce debt contraction because it has largely affected the nation this year.

He has backed Finance minister Felix Mutati’s emphasis on domestic resource mobilization, but that this will not be easy without fiscal discipline especially on expenditure.

Mr Mwiinga states that government should stop investing in luxuries and consumption, AND START focusing more ON INVESTMENT moving forward.