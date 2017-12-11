Stanbic Bank Zambia name new CEO

Stanbic Bank Zambia has announced the appointment of Leina Gabaraane as the bank’s new Chief Executive, taking over from Charles Mudiwa who has been assigned similar duties in Kenya.

Stanbic Bank Zambia board chairperson Dr Austin Mwape says Mr Gabaraane, a Botswana national, brings with him vast leadership and corporate experience, having served as Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Botswana over the past nine years.

He joined Stanbic Bank Botswana in 2007 as Deputy Managing Director and was later promoted to Managing Director in 2008. Mr Gabaraane will take over effective January 18, 2018.

Dr Mwape says Stanbic bank Zambia is extremely happy to welcome Mr Gabaraane, who has performed very well in Botswana over the years.

He says Stanbic Bank Zambia has undergone a huge transformation over the past few years, growing from strength to strength to become one of the best banks in the country.

Dr Mwape says the bank’s vision in the medium term is to become one of the most profitable operations of the Standard Bank Group in Africa and have no doubt that Mr Gabaraane will be equal to the task to steer the bank to greater heights.

Mr Gabaraane holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Botswana and a Masters of Business Administration on International Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham.



