SACCORD counsels stakeholders on dialogue

The Southern African Centre for the Construction Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says there is need for stakeholders in the political dialogue process to be well prepared for the dialogue to be successful.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Chembe tells Q-News that this entails that stakeholders are fully engaged in the preparatory stage of the dialogue process.

Mr Cheembe says this is because the stakeholders’ input is of great value to the success of the dialogue process.

He however, reminded stakeholders that peace building takes time, and therefore calls for patience.

Mr Chembe says this is considering that the process hinges on electoral reforms and the democratic dispensation in the country.