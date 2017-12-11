Probe CBU Police brutality, HRC urged

Chikondi Foundation has called on the Human Rights Commission to investigate human rights violation by the Police at Copperbelt University where students were brutalized.

In a statement, Foundation President Bishop John Mambo says the action, which looked blessed by government, Ministry of Higher Education and the Police command is nauseating in a democracy and a Christian Nation to say the least.

Bishop Mambo says his organisation is dismayed at the battering of students, most of them from disadvantaged homes, for merely asking for their meal allowances through a demonstration

He says Chikondi Foundation calls on the government to re-look at its responsibility and respect of the current Constitution vis-à-vis human rights by law enforcement agencies.

Bishop Mambo states that it is very amazing how, despite human rights being basic rights, have been violated by the Police and the government with impunity and yet, the country is signatory to so many universal, continental and regional human rights and democracy treaties and protocols.

He appeals to the Human Rights Commission to stop taking a “watch and see” kind of approach on matters of human rights, but be proactive and recommend stiff punishment to the abusers and violators of human rights.

Bishop Mambo further calls on the Church in Zambia to stand up and take a position on the continued violation of people’s rights in the country.

He says the Church’s silence on the brutality occasioned on Copperbelt University Students by police and other citizens in the country is very amazing and flabbergasting and contrary to the teaching of Christ.