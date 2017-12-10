Govt targets to recruit 30, 000 health personnel by 2021- Dr. Chitalu

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has set a target of increased staffing levels to 30, 000 by 2021 in line with the government’s transformative agenda.

Dr Chilufya says the ministry is for this reason undertaking human resource development for health personal deployment and training of the community health assistants (CHAS), as part the broader agenda.

In a speech read for him by health permanent secretary, dr. Kennedy malama, during the 3rd graduation ceremony at mwachisopola community Dr Chilufya indicated that cha has a critical role to play in the transformative agenda of government especially in the health sector.

He adds that the ministry has strategically decided that the training of cha will be done in all provinces and urged provincial health directors to ensure these trainings are decentralized.

Dr. Chilufya further disclosed that it has this year alone employed 9,000 health workers and will continue improving the manning levels to accord cha 80 per cent of their time in communities.