Govt urges manufacturers to improve quality

Acting commerce, trade and industry minister Christopher Yaluma has encouraged manufactures in the country to put the Zambian product on the export market.

And Mr. Yaluma has urged local manufacturers to improve the quality of their products for them to compete on the export market.

Speaking during the Zambia annual quality award gala organized by the Zambia Bureau Standards (ZABS) Mr. Yaluma says the battle for exports has gone far beyond thus the need for local manufacturers to improve on the quality of their products and compete in the global market.

He adds that it is important that to manufactures improve their products and enhances their packaging so they can compete with foreign products.

Mr. Yaluma has reassured the investment community that it is committed to making reforms geared at providing a conducive and lucrative investment environment.

And Mr. Yaluma has directed the Zambia bureau of standards to make the award giving ceremony annual so as to ensure they remain competitive.

And speaking at the same event, ZABS Director Manuel Mutale says the awards are to improve the quality of service delivery in the industry.

Big winners on the night included 5fm journalist Mike Sichula, professional insurance, E-Napsa, Trade Kings, Professional Insurance, Varun Beverages, Comaco Ltd, Capital Fisheries, Mosi-Lagger, and Wild Peanut Butter among Other Manufacturers.