Zambians advised to respect traditional leaders

Chief Chimbuka of the Bemba speaking people of Chinsali District in Muchinga province has advised Zambians to respect traditional leaders.

Chief Chimbuka tells QTV News that he is saddened that Senior Chief Mweemba of Sinazongwe District sustained severe burns after his palace was petrol bombed unknown people.

He states that what happened to Senior Chief Mweemba is very unfortunate and regrettable.

Chief Chimbuka says there is also need for traditional leaders to respect each other and avoid taking political sides as this could bring about confusion among traditional leaders.