Govt releases K12 million to pay striking TAZARA workers

The Ministry of Finance has released K12 million towards the payment of October and November salaries for Tanzania Zambia Railways Authority (TAZARA) workers who have been on strike.

Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko has told Parliament that the money has already received by the bank and that by Monday TAZARA management will receive the money.

Ms Nonde has since appealed to TAZARA workers to resume work.

She adds that TAZARA needs about K76,000 if they have to meet their monthly obligations and salaries demands up to December 2018.

Mrs Simukuko says TAZARA management has assured government that with the introduction of ten locomotives into the operations of the company they will be able to meet the obligation of paying salaries in 2018 without any problems.

She says soon the problem of late salaries will come to an end at TAZARA.

The Minister was responding to a question by Kapiri Mposhi Member of Parliament Stanley Kakubo who wanted to know when government will pay the striking workers their salary arrears.