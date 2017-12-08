CUTS International hails govt for going 100 percent E-voucher

Consumer Unity Trust Society (CUTS) International has applauded the Ministry of Agriculture for going hundred percent E-voucher under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) this year.

CUTS center coordinator Chenai Makumba says government should in the near future increase its amount of contribution towards FISP.

She says despite the lapses in the facility this year, going hundred percent E-voucher has helped remove ghost farmers on the program who contributed towards government’s cash burden.

Meanwhile Ms. Makumba has noted with concern that even after some farmers are weaned off FISP, they have still failed to survive on their own due to limited varieties of inputs to enhance diversification.

She says if government increases its allocation towards FISP with a wide variety of inputs, farmers will be able to diversify in production.