Small scale emerald miners irks Yaluma

Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma is not happy with the manner small scale emerald miners have been operating in the country.

Mr. Yaluma says the miners have not been able to generate enough revenue because they have been operating on hand to mouth basis.

He says wants small scale miners to generate enough revenue to contribute to the national coffers.

He tells Q-News that government would like to come up with ways to help small scale miners, but that this can only happen if they become more organized.

Mr Yaluma has since encouraged small scale miners to formalize their operations by forming cooperatives.

He states that when this is done, only then can government provide funding for their operations to become lucrative.