PF SG calls for unity in the party

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has called for unity in the party as it embarks on the mobilization of structures across the country.

Speaking when he addressed party officials at Solwezi Airport, Mr. Mwila said North Western Province is considered a stronghold of the opposition UPND thus the need to work hard in mobilizing the party ahead of the 2021 elections.

He says President Edgar Lungu has directed him to ensure North Western Province is grabbed from the UPND.

Mr Mwila says what is gratifying is the fact that during the previous elections, the ruling party got over ten thousand votes, an indication that the party is going in the right direction.

And PF North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo says the party is currently preparing for two looming by elections in Kasempa and Mwinilunga.

Mr. Kungo explains that the Kasempa by-election is as a result of a Councilor who was recently recruited as a teacher while the Mwinilunga one is as a result of a Councillor who was found with fake qualifications.