The first UK performance of Broadway hit Hamilton has left audience members singing the hip-hop musical’s praises.

Self-proclaimed “theatre addict” Alex Packer called the performances from the London cast “faultless“, and Jen Waller called the evening “truly special“.

The Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye said it had been “the best first preview of a musical [he’d] seen since Miss Saigon”.

In the Telegraph, meanwhile, Veronica Lee said the show at the Victoria Palace theatre “went without a hitch”

BBC