Govt urged to strengthen the medical supply chain

Government has been called upon to ensure it strengthens the medical supply chain to avoid the running out of medical stocks more especially in rural areas.

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani tells Q-News that it is unfair for the poor people in rural areas to be given mere drug prescriptions when they visit health centers.

Mr. Mapani says to make it worse; HIV drugs for people on treatment are being rationed, describing this as unacceptable.

He says the government through the Ministry of Health must ensure that all the essential drugs are available in health institutions so that the poor people can have access to quality health services.