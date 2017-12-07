Govt lacks political will to clear debt crisis- Shimunza

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) says government lacks political will and courage to get the country out of the debt crisis.

Party Leader Daniel Shimunza says the country is facing a number of potentially ruinous fiscal dangers that unless urgently tackled, threaten the already fragile public finances.

Mr. Shimunza says the problem is that many influential leaders appear to underestimate, do not understand, or simply do not care about the fiscal risks the country is facing.

He says the recent revelations by International Monetary Fund attest to this fact of crisis proportions in both external and domestic debt stress levels and management.

Mr. Shimunza adds that government also lacks serious ideological strength in policy coherence, and consistency.

Mr. Shimunza notes that what is in the PF manifesto, and what is being implemented is at variance, because they keep copying and pasting from various sources.

He states that his party has consistently advised, that Zambia is on a wrong policy path and ideological direction, because of various reasons under the PF led government.