Euro 2020: Wembley to host seven matches after Brussels loses right to host games

Wembley will host seven games at Euro 2020 after Brussels lost the right to host matches for the tournament.

Belgium’s capital city has been ruled out as a planned new stadium is still to be built and Uefa have not received the necessary guarantees.

Wembley was already scheduled to hold the semi-finals and final but will now also host three group games and a last 16 tie.

Cardiff and Stockholm had also been in contention to host the extra games.

England’s national stadium is one of 12 venues across Europe hosting Euro 2020 games.

Speaking in Nyon, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said the decision of Uefa’s executive committee had been unanimous.

BBC