Deputy speaker kicks Lusambo out of Parliament

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo was this morning sent out of Parliament for passing running commentaries while Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili was on the floor debating.

Mr. Kambwili was trying to highlight some of the alleged corrupt practices by some government officials during debate on the budgetary allocation for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Mr. Lusambo was heard shouting that the Roan MP has also acquired some property such as golf courses through corrupt means.

The statement agitated some opposition Members of Parliament who called Mr. Lusambo a bootlicker.

This resulted in the exchanges of words between Mr Lusambo and some opposition lawmakers prompting first deputy speaker of the national assembly Catharine Namwala to send the Kabushi lawmaker out of the house.