CAMFED Zambia supported 267, 767 primary school children in 2016

Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Zambia says it supported 267, 767 primary school children and 30, 512 secondary school pupils in 2016.

CAMFED Board Chairperson Professor Dickson Mwansa says the organization is happy that more girls are accessing and completing school and college, and young women in the CAMFED Alumni are a leading change.

Speaking during the annual general meeting, Professor Mwansa has since implored government to ensure the National Education Policy and the national implementation framework are concluded as promised by March 2018.

And speaking at the same event, General Education Minister Dr. Dennis Wanchinga has commended CAMFED for supporting some secondary schools with funding exceeding over K400, 000 every year.

Dr. Wanchinga says this consistent funding contributes to improving the quality of teaching and learning in addition to keeping girls in school.

In a speech read on his behalf by Director of Standards and Curriculum, Sunday Mwape, Dr. Wanchinga has praised CAMFED for taking center stage as a champion for the education of rural girls and empowerment of young women.