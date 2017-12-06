Yorum Phiri welcomes revised SI 76 of 2017

Zambia Police Road Traffic Division Superintendent Yorum Phiri has urged truck drivers to use their lights at night properly following the revision of the Statutory Instrument (SI) 76 of 2017 which has allowed only trucks and goods vehicles to operate 24/7.

Mr. Phiri has told QTV News in an interview that truckers should be mindful and use the lights properly as they are fond of using sport lights dazzling other oncoming vehicles.

Mr. Phiri is also advising truck drivers not to be too close to each other as this makes it difficult for smaller cars which may want to overtake thereby cause accidents.

He says tankers carrying dangerous goods are advised not to move after 18hrs as the good they are carrying are hazardous.

Mr. Phiri says abnormal trucks too should avoid moving at night as most of them occupy both lanes of the roads.

Meanwhile, Mr. Phiri says the police traffic department in partnership with the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) will sensitize foreign truck drivers on these revisions of the SI.